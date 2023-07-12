Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Best Prime Day Fitness Deals
LG OLED TV on Sale Now
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
Best Prime Day Deals Under $50
Best Apple Prime Day Deals
Our Prime Day Live Blog
Prime Day Offers Under $25
Best Walmart Plus Week Deals
Your guide to a better future
Money
Credit Cards
How to Maximize Your American Express Gold Card
Here are some tips and tricks to get the most from your card.
July 12, 2023 11:00 a.m. PT
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/credit-cards/advice/how-to-maximize-your-american-express-gold-card/