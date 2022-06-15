Chase Sapphire Reserve's New Welcome Bonus Earns You More Money Toward Travel

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card, a popular premium travel rewards credit card, has increased the size of its welcome bonus. This could appeal to anyone looking to book a summer trip, especially amid increasing flight and hotel costs.
You can now earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in your first three months. Previously, you could only earn 50,000 bonus points for the same spending threshold, making this a 20% increase. If redeemed for a statement credit, the new bonus is worth $600. But there's a way to redeem it for much more.
Chase Ultimate Rewards is Chase's signature travel portal. Through it, you can book flights, hotels, rental cars and excursions. You use your credit card points as currency, and with the Chase Sapphire Reserve, your points are worth 50% more when used to book travel through the portal, bringing the potential value of the welcome bonus to $900.
However you decide to redeem your welcome bonus, it offsets the $550 annual fee, making the rest of the card's perks -- such as the rewards program and TSA Precheck and Global Entry benefits -- a net positive.
Check out our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve to see more benefits and to apply. You can also find out how this card stacks up against its main competitor in our comparison of the Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. The Platinum Card® from American Express.
