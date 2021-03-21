Could a fourth stimulus check actually happen? Here's what we know

Sarah Tew/CNET

Is it too soon to think about a fourth stimulus check? Not for some. In a little less than a year, Washington lawmakers have approved three payments for different amounts as a result of the economic fallout from the coronaviruspandemic. Although the IRS and Treasury are in the midst of sending the third stimulus payment for $1,400 (calculate your stimulus total), some are already asking whether the US will issues a fourth round. And if so, how would it look?

A group of 10 Democratic Senators (PDF) is already urging President Joe Biden to include more money for direct stimulus payments in the next spending bill, the Washington Post reported -- and on a recurring basis, too. "As you prepare your Build Back Better plan for long-term economic recovery," the senators wrote in a March letter to Biden, "know that we are ready to work with you in support of recurring direct checks."

A year into the COVID-19 economic crisis, as many as 20 million Americans are out of work, with the lowest-wage workers hit the hardest by the pandemic. While it's unclear where the economy is headed after coronavirus vaccinations are complete, we offer some of Congress' options if the economy continues to stumble or grows unevenly. For more information about stimulus payments, here's everything to know about the third check for $1,400, when you could receive it and how to track your payment. This story is frequently updated.

A new stimulus bill is coming -- would it include another check?

The just-passed American Rescue Plan is the first spending package in 2021, with $1,400 checks, $300 extra in weekly unemployment benefits and an expanded Child Tax Credit lined up. The Biden administration is already working on a sequel, a package the president refers to as the Build Back Better plan. That proposal aims to invest in the nation's energy grid, transportation, broadband and water systems and may not include stimulus checks -- despite the urging of progressive senators (PDF) including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

(Note: There's some debate over what counts as a "relief," "rescue" or "stimulus" package. For the purpose of this article, "stimulus" refers to any funding, check or measure in response to the coronavirus pandemic or to inject money into the US economy.)

A future 'stimulus check' could come in a different form

The American Rescue Plan doesn't authorize just one check. It actually contains three direct payments designed to help struggling individuals and families. It's possible a future bill could extend or introduce more money through direct checks that go to specific groups of recipients, including parents who earn below a certain income or people out of work.

Here are the three forms of direct checks in the March 2021 bill:

Stimulus checks: The new one-time stimulus payments send up to $1,400 a piece to those who meet the requirements.

Child Tax Credit: An expansion of the Child Tax Credit for 2021 sends qualifying families $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for children age 6 or older, in periodic payments through the end of the year.

Federal unemployment bonus: A monthly federal unemployment check is being sent until Sept. 6 at up to $300 a month, in addition to state benefits for unemployed workers.

More ways Congress may send money this year

Recurring payments: Biden's infrastructure bill is the next likely place for Congress to provide more funding. This is where Democratic Senators are calling on Biden to push for recurring stimulus checks during the pandemic.

Minimum wage hike: Senate Democrats at the last minute yanked a provision in the American Rescue Plan to boost the federal minimum wage, which currently stands at $7.25 per hour, over a number of years. But proponents will look to include the $15 hourly wage boost in another bill. "If any senator believes this is the last time they will cast a vote on whether or not to give a raise to 32 million Americans, they are sorely mistaken," Sanders tweeted on March 5. "We're going to keep bringing it up, and we're going to get it done because it is what the American people demand and need."

Extension of the Child Tax Credit beyond 2021: The new bill expands the Child Tax Credit, sending periodic payments to lower-income and middle-income families with children, but only through the end of 2021. According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden wants to make the Child Tax Credit permanent. Others, including Republican Senator Mitt Romney, also support making the credit permanent since it will lift millions of children in the US out of poverty.

Renew federal unemployment payments beyond September: Along with recurring payments, the 10

Democratic senators in their letter to Biden requested he also extend federal unemployment assistance beyond September. "We urge you to include .. automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan," they wrote.

For more information, here are all the ways the American Rescue Plan can help you, how much money you could expect in the third check and how to track your stimulus payment.

