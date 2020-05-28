Coronavirus stimulus check: Qualifications, payment status, prepaid card, taxes

Angela Lang/CNET

Still waiting for your stimulus check to arrive? We may be able to help you discover what's causing a with your payment. And if you just got your money from the IRS, we can help you figure out what you can and can't do with your relief check. We can also answer if you'll be taxed on the your money from the IRS and where the proposal for a second stimulus check for another $1,200 stands.

First, be aware that the IRS continues to make stimulus payments to eligible Americans. The initial package, called the CARES Act, was designed to help support individuals and small businesses from job losses and closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic continues to take a toll on joblessness, with 3.3 million more Americans filing for unemployment last week.

Here, we'll show you details about how the stimulus check works, including:

Ten reasons why you haven't received your stimulus check yet



If you're eligible to receive a check and how much of the $1,200 amount you might be able to get.

How to use an EIP prepaid debit card if you receive one.

How to track your 2020 stimulus check problems with the IRS' Get My Payment tool

What to do if you're usually exempt from filing taxes or receive federal benefits.

What to do if someone in prison or who died qualifies for a check.

If you're looking for more personal finance information, here are recommendations on how to spend the stimulus money, how coronavirus affects your rent payment and how else you can get financial relief during the outbreak.

How many stimulus checks have gone out so far?

As of the end of last week, the IRS said it has made more than 152 million payments and plans to continue sending checks through the end of the year to those who are eligible.

Do you have to pay taxes on your stimulus payment? Will it affect your refund next year?

No. You don't have to pay taxes on a stimulus payment you receive from the IRS. The IRS does not consider it income, and a payment you get in 2020 will not reduce your refund or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return next year. It will also not count toward determining any benefits you receive from the federal government.

You can spend your stimulus money just like cash. The IRS will only reduce the payment to offset past-due child support.

How to use the Economic Impact Payment prepaid debit card

On May 18, the US Treasury said it is starting to send about 4 million prepaid debit cards called EIP cards. The Treasury said it's sending these cards instead of paper checks to some eligible US residents for whom the government does not have banking information. We've asked the Treasury for clarification on who gets a card versus a paper check.

The Treasury said you can use the card to make purchases, get cash from in-network ATMs and transfer funds to your personal bank account without a fee. You can also use the card at stores that accept Visa debit cards. Once you receive your EIP card in the mail, head to the EIP card page to set it up.

Find the schedule for when you can expect your check



You can use the IRS Get My Payment to see a schedule for your payment. The US Postal Service also has a free service that can notify you when your check will arrive in the mail. You'll need to sign up for it.

When will the checks be completely paid out?

For those who expect to receive their payments through the mail, the IRS will have sent the bulk of the payments out by the end of June. The agency said it would sharply increase the number of checks mailed through that month. However, a smaller number of checks may continue to arrive through the end of the year.

If you want to receive your payment straight to your bank through direct deposit, however, the deadline to provide your banking detailing in the IRS Get My Payment portal has passed. Those who had previously provided the IRS with their banking info can still receive their payment through direct deposit.

The Social Security Administration said Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who didn't file a 2019 and 2018 return and who don't have a representative payee should have received their electronic payment from the IRS by May 13 by direct deposit or to their Direct Express card. For SSI recipients who receive their monthly SSI payment by paper check, the IRS began mailing checks on May 15.

Here's what we know about tracking your stimulus payment. If you moved since the last time you filed your taxes, here's where you can update your address with the IRS.

How much stimulus money you get depends on your taxes

The total amount of your stimulus check will be based on your adjusted gross income, or AGI, from your 2019 federal tax filing or -- if you haven't filed this year -- your 2018 filing.

If you've filed your 2019 federal tax return, you can find that figure on line 8b of the 2019 1040 federal tax form. It's line 7 on the 2018 1040 tax form. If you haven't filed this year, don't worry. The US government has delayed the due date for 2019 taxes to July 15 as a result of coronavirus.

Here's who is eligible for a stimulus payment

The amount you'll receive will depend on your total income in 2019 or 2018. If you qualify, you'll receive one payment. Here's who qualifies:

If you're a single US resident and have an adjusted gross income less than $99,000

If you file as the head of a household and earn under $146,500

If you file jointly without children and earn less than $198,000

Read on for how your payment is calculated and how much you can expect. You can also look at this calculator from the Washington Post.

The IRS said someone who died before receipt of the payment, a non-resident alien or someone who is incarcerated does not qualify for a check. These payments need to be returned if received, the IRS said.

How much you'll get as a single taxpayer



A single US resident must have a Social Security number and an AGI under $75,000 to receive the full amount of $1,200. The sum decreases as your AGI goes up. If your adjusted gross income reaches $99,000, you won't be eligible for the stimulus.

Heads of household

If you file as head of a household, you will get the full $1,200 payment if your AGI is $112,500 or less, with the amount decreasing until you reach $146,500.

Couples filing jointly

Married couples filing jointly without children with an adjusted gross income below $150,000 will get a $2,400 payment, decreasing to zero at $198,000.

For children



For each child aged 16 or younger in the family, parents will get a payment of $500. Parents will not receive a payment for children born, adopted or placed into foster care in 2020 because the payment is based only on information from your 2019 or 2018 tax return. The IRS said you may claim the child next year for an additional credit on your 2020 tax return. Older children and other dependents may not be eligible for a payment.

If you haven't filed federal taxes for 2018, do that right now

The IRS said if you haven't filed your 2018 federal taxes, that could affect your stimulus check and urges anyone who hasn't filed a 2018 tax return to file now. Be sure to include direct deposit banking information on the return.

If you're not typically required to file a tax return, you could still receive a payment

Many who normally are not required to file a tax return -- including senior citizens, Social Security and Social Security Disability Insurance recipients and railroad retirees -- will not need to file a simple tax return to receive the payment, the IRS said.

The IRS said recipients of Supplemental Security Income will automatically receive the full $1,200 economic impact payment, with no action needed on their part.

Others, including those who haven't filed a 2018 or 2019 return because they are under the normal income limits for filing a tax return, can use the Non-Filers portal to get their payment. To get started, go to the IRS' Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here site and tap the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here button. As part of the process, you'll enter personal information and, if you want to receive your stimulus check by direct deposit, banking information.

What about Social Security recipients?

The Treasury Department said that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive a payment. Instead, the IRS will use the information on Form SSA-1099 for Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

The IRS said automatic payments should already be arriving for recipients of Social Security, survivors or disability insurance benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits.

What about those who receive federal benefits and have children?



The IRS said those who receive federal benefits, have dependent children and weren't required to file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 needed to act by late April or early May to receive a full payment this year.

Without submitting this information by the due date, the IRS will give you $1,200 this year and the additional $500 per eligible child with your return filing for tax year 2020 -- roughly a year from now.

SSI and VA beneficiaries had until May 5 to update the IRS.

The update deadline for who receive Social Security, survivor or disability, or Railroad Retirement benefits was April 22. The IRS said recipients in those groups have been scheduled to receive checks.

For more on how to use the Non-Filers tool, see the section above titled "If you're not typically required to file a tax return..." to learn more.

Angela Lang/CNET

The deadline has passed to set up direct deposit to have the check sent to your bank account



If you don't have direct deposit to your bank account set up, the deadline to provide your banking details in the IRS Get My Payment portal was May 13. Those who had previously provided the IRS with their banking info can still receive their payment through direct deposit. And you can still use the Get My Payment portal to check the status of your payment.

To avoid scams, the IRS cautions you not to provide your direct deposit or other banking information to others who offer to help you set up an electronic transfer.

Do you need to sign up, apply or request your check?

For most, the federal government will automatically send your check to you electronically or in the mail, if you qualify. If you've not filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019, the IRS said you may need to file one to receive a payment. Scroll up to the section "If you're typically not required to file a tax return, you can still receive a payment" for details on who is required to file and how.

What to do if you don't receive your check

If you qualify for a payment, the IRS plans to mail you a letter about your payment to your last known address within 15 days after it sends the money. The IRS said the letter will provide information on how the IRS made the payment and how to report not receiving the payment if you don't get it. Several CNET readers, however, are reporting the letter does not include clear instructions for what to do if you don't receive the payment. We've asked the IRS for clarification.

Starting May 18, the IRS added 3,500 telephone representatives to help with potential problems regarding payments. The representatives won't be able to help with problems specific to your payment, however. CNET readers report being able to get through to the service and receiving help.

We have tips for how best to use your stimulus check and how to avoid being scammed. In addition to the economic stimulus package, the US government delayed the income tax filing deadline to July 15. If you need more help, here's how to get financial relief.