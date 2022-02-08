Oscars Nominations 2022 Apple's Oscar-nominated CODA Peloton job cuts, new CEO Razzie nominations calls out 2021 movie abominations Amazon Prime price hike Wordle trick lets you play endlessly
Considering changing banks? Here's what you need to know before switching over

It's a complicated process, so make sure the move is worth it.

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi.

Switching banks can be time-consuming and difficult. There are many questions to consider: Would a new bank have lower fees, or a larger ATM network? How do savings rates play into the decision? What about customer service quality? While changing banks requires thought and effort, it's worth making sure you're satisfied with your money's home.