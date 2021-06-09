Child tax credit portals in 'next few weeks': How you'll update your info and opt out of monthly checks

Sarah Tew/CNET

The IRS said "in the next few weeks" it will roll out new online tools that will help you see if you and your family qualify for the advance child tax credit payments and update the IRS on your current situation, including if you want to opt out of the monthly payments -- and check on the status of your payments. (To estimate how much your family is eligible for, you can use CNET's child tax credit calculator now.)

If your family is qualified, you can expect to see your first monthly payment on July 15. Parents can receive up to $3,000 for each child aged 6 to 17, or $3,600 for children under 6, and can decide if they'd like to receive half of that money through advance monthly payments this year through the IRS portals.

Here's what we know so far. We will continue to update this story as the IRS releases more information. We can also suggest some ways to use your child tax credit checks, give you details on how you might receive your payment and tell you how to claim thousands of dollars back for child care expenses.

How will you use the two new online child tax credit portals?

Here are how the IRS portals coming in the next few weeks will help parents with eligible dependents:

One portal will help you determine whether you qualify for the advance child tax credit payments.

The second online tool -- which the IRS is calling the "Child Tax Credit Update Portal" -- will let you opt of of the advance payments don't typically file tax returns



When will parents be able to access the IRS child tax credit portals?



The IRS has set an open deadline of July 1, though we don't have an exact date yet -- the portals could come online sooner than that. The IRS is simultaneously processing tens of millions of tax returns, which may affect the timeline while it organizes the child tax credit program.

How can households opt out of receiving monthly payments?



The main portal will let you opt out of receiving the monthly child tax credit payments. What does that mean? It means that instead of receiving monthly payments of, say, $300 for your 4-year-old, you can wait until you file your 2021 taxes in 2022 to receive the $3,600 lump sum.

You may also want to opt out because you're expecting your circumstances to change and don't want to update your information in the portal.

Can parents use the portal even if they don't file taxes?

The IRS will open a second portal dedicated to people who don't typically file their income taxes. This child tax credit portal will allow this group to give the IRS their updated information, including the number and ages of their qualifying child dependents.

The portal is expected to let tax nonfilers submit a simplified electronic form to the IRS to secure their eligibility. This group would include people who don't have bank accounts, as well as the homeless population.

What else should you know about the child tax credit portals?

Taxpayer families will be able to make changes to any life circumstances since they last filed their taxes, such as an income change and child custody status. For example, if you started making less money this year, you'll want to update the IRS about those changes so you can get the correct child tax credit amount.

If you had or will have a new baby this year, it's important to let the IRS know, so you can receive your payment for up to $3,600 for that child. The same applies if you adopted a child or if you gained a new child dependent since you last filed your taxes.

Also, if you've gained full custody of your child, you'll be the parent who receives the money for your kid. Note that parents who have shared custody will not each get a payment. This is important for domestic violence survivors according to comments during an IRS oversight hearing by Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights. "That change of circumstances portal should allow them to enter their change in marital status and also where the children are."

What about families who don't have a permanent address?



The IRS is urging people to share information about the child tax credit to those who don't have permanent addresses. By doing this, you're helping make sure families receive the payments they're eligible for. You can share information about the online portals with them so they know about the programs to help them file a tax return.

What IRS online portal details do we still need to know?



There are many details that are still unclear about the IRS' child tax credit portals, including:

The exact date the portals will be available to families.

How the portals will work for families updating their information.

How families will differentiate between the two portals.

The process for opting out of the monthly payments.

For more child tax credit 2021 details, here's how much money you can expect. Also, here's what it takes for you and your dependents to qualify for the payments.