Child support rules in second stimulus check have changed in a big way

New stimulus check, new rules for people who owe and receive child support? Turns out, the answer is yes. The $900 billion stimulus bill from late December has changed a number of qualifications for the second stimulus check that will benefit millions of Americans who weren't eligible for the first check, including parents. Even as the $600 stimulus payments are being delivered across the country, however, not everyone will qualify.

One thing that didn't change is the definition of a child dependent as 16 years old or under. This time, however, the bill authorizes payments of $600 per child as part of the household's total. Only qualified adults receive their own stimulus check -- money for child dependents is attached to a parent's payment. But if you owe or are owed child support, how does that affect your potential direct payment? And could two separated or divorced parents both claim the $600 benefit, just like with the first check?

Here's everything you should know about second stimulus checks and child support, like how much money you could get for your child dependent on either side of that financial equation. Try out our second stimulus check calculator for an estimate of your total, and here's what you need to know about waves of payment groups. This story was recently updated with new information.

The second stimulus check comes with a huge change to overdue child support

Unlike the CARES Act, which made it legal for states to garnish the first stimulus check for more than $150 in arrears, new rules state that parents can keep the entirety of their second stimulus checks even if they owe child support. In fact, it prohibits seizing stimulus checks for most kinds of debt, including from private creditors and banks.

It also means that if you're owed child support, you will not receive money taken from your child's other parent in the next direct payment.

Another reason the change is so significant

When the first stimulus checks were garnished to pay past-due child support, sometimes clerical errors also took stimulus money allocated to a (new) spouse who was not the child's other parent. Stopping all seizures of stimulus check money means that these individuals would not have to reclaim their full second stimulus check funds with the IRS. Here's how they'll need to claim money mistakenly garnished from their first payment.

Could both parents each get a $600 check per child with joint custody?

There was a loophole in the first stimulus check that benefited both parents with the $500 per child if they filed their taxes in a certain way. The second stimulus check draws from your 2019 tax filing. It isn't entirely clear if the same rules would apply, but here's how it played out with the first check.

Most of the time -- but not always -- the noncustodial parent pays child support to the custodial parent, who likely claims the child on their taxes. Sometimes, however, child support is owed even when parents share custody (when one parent earns significantly more than the other, for example). In many of those cases -- but, again, not all -- parents alternate claiming the child on their taxes (one in odd years, the other in even years, for example).

In situations like these, it's possible that stimulus payments for dependents could be sent to one parent but not both parents. If that happens, the parent who did not receive the money can claim it on their 2020 tax return and receive it along with any refund due in 2021, according to Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "Double dipping," in this instance, isn't a glitch. If the interpretation of the rules don't change, both parents could technically qualify for the $600 payment, for a total payout of $1,200 per child.

