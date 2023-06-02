Chase Customers Seeing Duplicate Zelle Transactions. What You Need to Know

Zelle is a peer-to-peer payment system allowing quick transfers of money from an individual's bank account to another person. On Friday, some JP Morgan Chase customers say their transactions doubled, causing them to lose money that they didn't anticipate, as reported earlier by MarketWatch.

Chase confirmed the issue is happening and that it's working on a solution.

"We're sorry that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking account," a Chase spokesperson said Friday, adding the bank will be reversing any of those duplicate payments.

A spokesperson from Zelle confirmed the issue is exclusive to Chase customers and there are no problems with its network.

What happens if your Zelle transactions go wrong?

Zelle is convenient as transfers go directly from one bank to another within minutes, unlike Venmo, PayPal, Apple Cash and Cash App. However, because of that, Zelle transactions are final, meaning it's unlikely to reverse a transaction with the exception being if the receiver of the funds never set up a Zelle account.

This is why it's important to make absolutely sure who is receiving the funds, and if it's a large transaction, say for rent, then it's ideal to have an emergency fund to keep you afloat if something like a double payment happens.

If you were affected by the current double-sending error, Chase says it's "working to automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees," but it didn't give a timeline for when it'll be fixed.