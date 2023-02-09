If you've ever bought Celsius fitness water, you may be owed money from a $7.8. million class action settlement the company is paying to resolve claims it falsely advertised the beverage as preservative-free.



Eligible customers could receive up to $250, but the deadline to file a claim is less than a week away.

According to a lawsuit filed in November 2022, Celsius Holdings misled customers about its health claims because the drink contains citric acid, often used as a preservative. The company maintains it uses the ingredient to enhance flavor but, according to the complaint (PDF), "citric acid still acts as a preservative even if it was intended to be used for another purpose."

As a result, the plaintiffs allege, the packaging was "false, misleading, and deceptive."

"This case is about consumers' desire for healthier food and beverage options," California attorney Ryan Clarkson, whose firm is representing class members, told CNET. "It's important that corporations make clear what's in their products, especially products consumers put in and on their bodies."



Celsius did not respond to a request for comment but, in court documents, denied any wrongdoing.

Who is eligible for money from Celsius?

If you purchased Celsius beverages between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2022, you are eligible for compensation.

That includes original Celsius beverages (sometimes labeled "Celsius Live Fit"), Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy, Celsius with Stevia and the powdered drinks Celsius On-The-Go and Flo Fusion.



You must reside in the US and have bought the product for personal or household use, not for resale or distribution.

Clarkson said he expects there will be hundreds of thousands of claims filed.

How much money can I get from the settlement?

Anyone who purchased a can of Celsius during the class period can submit a claim for $1 per can.



If you purchased Celsius powdered drinks, which are sold in packs of 14, you can claim $5 per box.



If you have receipts for your purchases, the maximum you can claim is $250. Without receipts, you are capped at $20 per household.

How do I submit a claim?



You can submit a claim online or print out a claim form and mail it to:



Celsius Class Administrator

P.O. Box 4325

Baton Rouge, LA 70821

Forms must be submitted online or postmarked by Feb. 13, 2023.

When will I receive my money?

Any payments will be sent following a final approval hearing on March 31, 2023. There may be appeals, though, which can slow the process.



For more settlements, learn about AT&T's $60 million data throttling payout and find out why Apple is paying some MacBook users up to $395.