The next economic relief package: From CARES, HEALS and Heroes

With Republican and Democratic leaders still at an impasse on the next economic relief package that would help Americans through the economic downturn caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's difficult to determine what the next move on Capitol Hill will be.

"Listen, we've had some good conversations with Democrats on Capitol Hill. I think there is common ground," said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday. "It's time we reach a compromise. And hopefully we will," Meadows said during an interview with Politico.

The one aspect that both sides of the aisle seem to agree on is a second stimulus check for those who qualify, despite the few trillion dollars difference in the prospective financial aid package. There's now a new and pared down COVID relief bill from the GOP to include some of the issues raised in both the original Republican HEALS Act, and the Democratic counterproposal, the Heroes Act.

Both proposed acts provide a second stimulus payment, but are miles apart in other areas of economic relief. Each turned to the CARES Act, the original coronavirus relief from March, to form their new proposals. Here we dig into the key aspects of each, show how they're similar, and explore the differences that keep them from moving forward.

Negotiators must agree on the cost of a final package, and that figure will determine where aid is directed (and how much each project might get). We've listed everything we know about each proposal below, and we update this story regularly.

