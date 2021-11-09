Biden's infrastructure bill passed Congress. Here's what's in it for you

Sarah Tew/CNET

Stimulus checks may be long gone, but a new $1.2 trillion package just passed Congress and waiting for President Joe Biden's signature would fund public works projects that could touch every part of the country. The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which cleared both houses of Congress last week, is designed to tackle big-ticket items such as expanding high-speed internet and building better airports. (It doesn't include checks earmarked for you, but that could come in a later bill -- see below for more details.)

This particular package has been in the works since June. It's completely different than the Build Back Better Act, which is also a point of tense negotiation. That bill would include money for more child tax credit checks, housing, health care and child care credits -- what some call "human infrastructure."

For now, here's what the new infrastructure bill could mean for you. And here's the latest on a possible EV tax credit, the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lifted travel restrictions to the US.

Now playing: Watch this: Child tax credit: Everything we know

Faster internet across America

A big focus on the bill -- and a good part of the funding -- will go to extending high-speed internet into rural areas and low-income communities.

The budget: $65 billion

What the money is for: Along building high-speed internet into areas that lack reliable access, the bill would require providers to offer an affordable plan for low-income families.

New and repaired roads, highways and bridges

The single biggest spending item in the bill is earmarked for the nation's roads and bridges.

The budget: $110 billion

What the money is for: According to the White House, 173,000 miles of the country's highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The bill will set aside almost $40 billion just for bridge repair and replacement.

Electric vehicle investment, including a national network of charging stations

The bill will invest in electric vehicles, including buses and a chain of EV chargers along the nation's highways. (As part of the push for electric vehicles, Congress this year intends to offer EV tax credits.)

The budget: $15 billion

What the money is for: $7.5 billion will go to building out a national network of EV chargers along highways. Other money will go to EV buses -- including school buses -- and ferries.

ChargePoint

Safer, more modern airports

The bill sets aside money for airport maintenance and improvements.

The budget: $25 billion

What the money is for: Repair and upgrade runways and gates and modernize terminals and air traffic control towers.

Water safety



Another big-ticket item is money to pay for improvements to the nation's water system.

The budget: $55 billion

What the money is for: Among the areas the bill will address, the package will fund lead-pipe replacement across the country and build out water infrastructure in tribal and low-income communities.

Upgrade power grid

The White House said power outages cost the U.S. economy up to $70 billion annually.

The budget: $73 billion

What the money is for: Update the nation's power grid by replacing older power lines and cables and invest in clean-energy research.

Expand public transit

The White House said 24,000 buses, 5,000 rail cars and 200 transit stations are in need of repair.

The budget: $39 billion

What the money is for: Improvements to the country's transit system, including bus and subway cars repairs. The bill would also fund transit system improvements and extend transit to more riders.

For more, here's what we know about where the Biden administration stands on net neutrality, which parts of the country are lagging behind in high-speed access and more on how the new bill will address the digital divide.