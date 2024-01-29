Stream the 2024 Oscar Nominees
Residential Solar Installations and AI
TurboTax: Save Up to 20%
Rival App Stores on iPhones
Morning Sunlight and Sleep
Unclaimed Property Day
Tech
Money
Home
Wellness
Home Internet
Energy
Deals
Sleep
Price Finder
more
Money
Banking
CD Rates Today, Jan. 29, 2024: Lock In a 5.5% APY With These Top Savings Options
High APYs won’t last forever. Opening a CD now will protect your earnings from future rate drops.
Jan. 29, 2024 6:30 a.m. PT
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/banking/cds/todays-best-cd-rates-jan-29-2024/