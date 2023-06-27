Cash App Issuing Refunds to Customers Double-Charged Due to Glitch

Cash App has fixed an issue that caused some customers to be charged twice for transactions using Cash Card, the payments app said Tuesday.

People who were double-charged are being notified and refunded, the company said on Twitter. Balances will be updated by the end of the day. Tuesday's glitch was with the Cash Card, a Visa debit card that can be used to purchase things with your Cash App balance.

Cash App is a payment app that makes cash-less transactions possible through an easier way to pay your friends back or make quick purchases. While apps like Venmo, Cash App and Pay Pal are a popular way to buy things without having to lug your wallet around, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has warned against storing money on these apps instead of a traditional bank or credit union account.

If you have questions about the glitch Cash App announced Tuesday, you can reach out to the company's support line at 1 (800) 969-1940, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET during week days.

Read more: Avoid Buy Now, Pay Later (if You Can). Here's Why