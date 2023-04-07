Were you an AT&T customer? You may be owed part of a $60 million settlement the carrier has agreed to in order to resolve claims it failed to properly notify customers their data speeds were intentionally slowed.



But the deadline to submit a claim for your share of the money is coming up next month.

In a 2014 lawsuit, the US Federal Trade Commission alleged at least 3.5 million AT&T customers with unlimited plans had their data speeds slowed when they reached a monthly limit, a practice known as "throttling."

Some network speeds declined as much as 80% to 90%, according to the FTC, with users reporting that video streaming, web browsing and even GPS navigation "became difficult or nearly impossible to use."

In a statement to CNET, an AT&T spokesperson said the company disputes the agency's allegations but elected to settle "rather than continue with drawn-out litigation."

As part of a deal struck in 2019, current subscribers were given a credit on their accounts and many former subscribers were mailed refund checks. Now AT&T has been trying to disburse roughly $7 million to former customers whose contact information it didn't have.



Here's what you need to know about the case, including who is eligible for payment from AT&T, how to submit a claim and the deadline to file.

Who is eligible for money from the AT&T settlement?

According to the FTC, payments are still available to consumers who meet these three requirements:



You are a former AT&T customer who had an unlimited data plan at some point between Oct. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015.

You experienced data throttling.

You didn't already receive a credit or check from AT&T relating to the settlement.

Current AT&T customers should have received a credit on their account and aren't eligible for this offer. Former customers who already received a check from AT&T are likewise ineligible.

How much could I get from the AT&T settlement?

An FTC spokesperson said the amount individual customers receive will depend on how many people file a valid claim.



In the initial round of compensation, current and former AT&T customers received between $10 and $23, depending on what state they lived in.

How do I claim money?

The FTC has an online claim form for eligible former customers.



You can also request a claim form or ask questions by calling 877-654-1982 or emailing info@ATTDataThrottling.com.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 18, 2023.



