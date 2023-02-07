AT&T is still looking for former customers who are eligible for part of a $60 million settlement. The carrier agreed to the payout to resolve claims by the US Federal Trade Commission that it failed to properly notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced.

As part of the 2019 deal, current subscribers were given a credit on their accounts and many former subscribers were mailed refund checks. But AT&T still needs to disburse approximately $7 million to former customers it didn't have contact information for.

In a 2014 lawsuit, the FTC said at least 3.5 million AT&T customers with unlimited plans had their data speeds slowed when they hit a monthly limit, a practice known as "throttling."



Some network speeds declined 80% to 90%, the FTC said, with users reporting that video streaming, web browsing and even GPS navigation "became difficult or nearly impossible to use."

In a statement to CNET, an AT&T spokesperson said the company disputes the agency's allegations but elected to settle "rather than continue with drawn-out litigation."



Who is eligible for money from AT&T?

According to the FTC, payments are available to consumers who meet all these requirements:



You are a former AT&T customer with an unlimited data plan at some point between Oct. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015.

You experienced data throttling.

You didn't receive a credit or check from AT&T relating to the settlement.

Current AT&T customers should have received a credit on their account and aren't eligible for this offer. Former customers who already received a check from AT&T are likewise ineligible.

How much could I get from the settlement?

An FTC spokesperson said the amount individual customers receive will depend on how many people file a valid claim.



In the initial round of compensation, current and former AT&T customers received between $10 and $23, depending on what state they lived in.

How do I claim money?

The FTC has an online claim form for eligible former customers.



You can also request a claim form or ask questions by calling 877-654-1982 or emailing info@ATTDataThrottling.com.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 18, 2023.



