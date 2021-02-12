$400 weekly unemployment bonus: When will it start? Here's what you should know

Sarah Tew/CNET

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan could be weeks away from passing. On Thursday, it reached a necessary milestone in the House of Representatives, which would solidify at least part of the $1.9 trillion bill -- money for a $1,400 third stimulus check and an expanded Child Tax Credit that would bring some families up to $3,600 a year. Other provisions, like a $15 per hour minimum wage hike and an extra $400 per week in unemployment insurance, are still to be determined.

Of course, nothing is for sure until a final bill passes -- probably in a different way than usual. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expects legislation to be ready by early March, times to pick up where the $300 weekly unemployment bonus expires on March 14. Without it, 11.4 million workers could lose unemployment benefits in about a month, according to The Century Foundation.

If Biden's $1.9 trillion plan passes, jobseekers will see an extra $400 a week on their unemployment checks until the end of September, a $100 bump from the $300 that passed at the end of December. Here's everything you need to know about how Biden's plan will help unemployed workers.

What will Biden's American Rescue Plan do for unemployed workers?

The president's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package seeks to extend enhanced unemployment benefits until the end of September and increase the weekly federal bonus to $400 instead of the current $300. This is down from the $600 per week extended in the CARES Act, on top of unemployment checks issued by the state.

One additional change Biden wants with unemployment benefits is automated triggers, according to The Washington Post. When certain economic indicators change, such as the unemployment rate, the aid provided would change accordingly. This will allow the federal government to continue providing the amount of help as needed for unemployed workers without having to pass an additional package.

What is the current status of the $400 check and bigger bill?

The Senate approved the blueprint to Biden's plan and Democrats in both the Senate and House plan to pass the final bill through budget reconciliation, a process that would fast-track the legislation along party lines. If and when the House votes to adopt the bill, it will make its way to the Senate for a vote. If and when it passes the Senate, Biden will sign it into law.

The timeline for the plan to come to fruition is early March in order to prevent any gaps of coverage for unemployed workers. Due to former President Trump's delay in signing a $900 billion stimulus package in December, benefit recipients lost out on $17 billion in aid, according to Feb. 2 report from The Century Foundation.

Will the $400 unemployment bonus check be retroactive?

So far, there is no indication that the unemployment payments will be retroactive. That could change once a bill makes its way through Congress, or it could be determined by the states.

How long will the extra $400 last for Americans?

Biden's plan calls for the extended benefits to last until the end of September with triggers that would extend the benefits after September for those who continue to be out of work and include automatic payment adjustments linked to health and economic conditions. If and when his proposal becomes law, it's likely the extra benefits would start mid-March, when the current unemployment benefits are set to expire.

How many more weeks of $300 bonus checks are left?

The $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed in December added 11 additional weeks of enhanced unemployment benefits. This includes the $300 weekly checks, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for gig workers and an extension to benefits provided by the state. The official expiration date for these benefits is March 14 -- a little over a month away -- but there is a phase-out period until April 5 since some recipients have yet to receive any payments from their states' unemployment offices.

What happens at the end of September?

We won't know the official expiration date of the Biden stimulus plan until it's notated in the bill. However, as most states determine a person's unemployment eligibility on Saturday of each week, the likely expiration date will be Sept. 25, 2021.

Where benefits stand will depend on the state of the US economy. COVID-19 vaccines continue rolling out across the country, and it's expected that by the summer, a large percentage of the population will be vaccinated. If the economy opens up then there is less of a need for enhanced unemployment, but some individuals will still be out of a job and an extension will likely be needed.