We told you about a more streamlined experience with the new Huawei EMUI 9.0 that helps get more done in less time. The motions are more fluid. Visual elements make for a better viewing experience — with 47% faster tap-to-response, up to 51% faster app launch, 42% smoother operation.

But, let's dive more into GPU Turbo:

GPU Turbo is a hardware-software integrated graphics acceleration technology that accelerates performance by optimizing resources.

GPU Turbo 2.0 adds even more support for more games. The international version of EMUI 9.0 includes features specifically for sports, battle-royale and MOBA games. GPU Turbo 2.0 enhances the touch response for controls in games and its graphics optimization technology allows users to play games that may have only been possible on a console before. This technology provides a higher frame rate, higher stability and higher power efficiency.

Huawei delivers on its promise of "Born Fast, Stays Fast" through its exciting AI and productivity features with the latest technologies on the latest Android platform, such as HiVision, HiTouch and Wireless Projection. Early adopters get an improved full user experience with performance enhancements. Everything has been optimized to new levels of speed and efficiency.

Additionally, a new AppAssistant provides a smoother mobile gaming experience with easy access to more functions. Gamers can record their screen, enable Game Acceleration and Uninterrupted Gaming.

Huawei's custom Android P-based operating system is available to the widest range of Huawei and Honor devices to enable a quality life. There are other features such as HUAWEI Share, HUAWEI Backup, Password Vault, Digital Balance, App Limits and even Wind Down. The company continues to dedicate itself to the latest tech advances with fourteen R&D centers around the world.

There's a lot to check out, especially for gamers, who get more with GPU Turbo 2.0.

For more information, head to https://consumer.huawei.com/en/emui/