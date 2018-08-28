CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch the Honor Play global launch event right here

As Honor prepares for the global launch of their Honor Play handset, you can catch the live stream right here on CNET.

On the eve of IFA 2018 in Berlin Germany, Honor are set to showcase their latest handset, the Honor Play, to viewers around the globe! And you can watch it right here!

The Honor Play is gearing up to be one of the best devices for mobile gaming on the market yet. Incorporating Honor's GPU Turbo into a ground-breaking combination of hardware and software will allow for higher GPU efficiency while lowering energy consumption. And all of that gives mobile gamers increased graphics processing power and a much smoother gaming experience. 

Pairing its advanced gaming functionality with an AI-assisted camera, massive 6.3 inch FullView FHD+ screen and superior battery life, the Honor Play is set to be the leader in mobile gaming. 

If you need more information after the live stream you can head over to the Honor Play website for more details.