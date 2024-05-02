NOW Offers No-Contract Mobile, Internet, and TV for One Low Monthly Price

Finding the best deals for your mobile and entertainment technology can be a challenge: Cellphone plans and prices are constantly changing, and the cost of TV and internet services continue to steadily creep up.

Enter NOW, a new portfolio of services from Xfinity that cuts through the chaos and clutter and makes it easy to get exactly the services you want for a single, affordable monthly rate. NOW gives you new low-cost options for internet, mobile and TV without the hassle of contracts, credit checks or additional fees. You can pick just one service or bundle them together to get what you want, and nothing you don't.

With NOW, you can live online for less, starting at just $30 per month, get unlimited wireless for $25 per month and live TV and streaming for just $20 per month.

Here's a closer look at your options.

NOW Internet: Unlimited data at home for $30 per month

NOW Internet gives you a prepaid budget-friendly, contract-free option with fast, consistent speed even at peak hours. You get two speeds to choose from–200 Mbps for $30 per month, or 300 Mbps for $45 per month–and both come with unlimited data. If you want to expand your on-the-go connectivity to extra devices like your laptop, you can add on NOW's WiFi Pass, which gives you access to over 23 million Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots for $20 per month

NOW Internet is a great low-cost solution for users who previously relied on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a federal subsidy for internet service that is ending after April 2024 due to a lack of funding from Congress.

NOW

NOW Mobile: Great connections and unlimited data for $25 per month

Prepaid wireless plans are a great way to get more flexible, lower-cost mobile without sacrificing speed and quality. With NOW Mobile, Xfinity is offering an unlimited wireless plan that challenges other low-cost plans on the market. It's just $25 per month per line, with no contract, SSN or credit check. It's mobile you can rely on, with no surprises or hidden fees.

NOW Mobile allows you to bring your own unlocked device to its service, which gives you extra flexibility and control over your mobile experience. And you can add Xfinity device protection coverage for $7 to $15 monthly per device, depending on your phone's model, potentially saving you thousands of dollars on repair or replacement.

NOW TV with Peacock Premium: Live TV and streaming for $20 per month

You can add NOW TV, Xfinity's platform for live TV and streaming, when you purchase Xfinity Internet. For just $20 per month, NOW TV offers over 40 live news, sports and entertainment channels, as well as on-demand movies and shows. As streaming subscription prices climb, it's not unusual for cord-cutting consumers to spend as much on streaming as they once did for cable.

Xfinity also throws in Peacock Premium for no extra cost so you can catch every episode of shows like Yellowstone, Love Island, over 200 other news, sports, and entertainment titles and over 800 movies. For $20 per month, NOW TV can be your go-to destination for live TV and streaming without the need for an expensive lineup of subscriptions.

With the Xfinity Stream app on your TV and devices, you can watch your favorite shows live or DVR them to stream later. And just like with NOW Internet and NOW Mobile, there's one transparent monthly rate without a contract, hidden fees or hassle.

Infinite Possibilities with NOW

With NOW Internet, Mobile and TV, you can stay connected and enjoy your favorite entertainment with no inflexible obligations or confusing pricing. Sign up for NOW and start customizing your plan today.