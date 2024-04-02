Is This GPS Dog Collar More High-Tech Than Your Smartwatch?

GPS dog collars are an unassuming piece of equipment that can revolutionize both your and your pup's lives. These collars let you draw a virtual fence around your property; your dog then wears a GPS-enabled collar that allows it to wander freely within your chosen boundaries. If your canine gets close to crossing the boundary, their collar will vibrate or use alert tones to keep them contained, and if they cross the boundary anyway you'll receive a notification with location tracking.

The SpotOn GPS Fence was the first company to incorporate wireless GPS technology specifically into dog fences back in 2019. After half a decade in the game, their GPS dog collar has features like range, location tracking and long battery life to help your dog roam free in the yard both safely and comfortably.

SpotOn dog collars with GPS are ideal for families with half an acre or more of land, or rural households that want to let their dogs run free without having to worry about them leaving the yard. Here's what to consider when shopping for a GPS dog collar, along with some of SpotOn Fence's most notable features.

What to consider when purchasing a GPS dog collar

Shopping for a GPS dog collar is different from other GPS gadgets like smartwatches or bike locks. Here are the components to consider:

Drift. All GPS products have drift, which is when actual location deviates from the reported location. SpotOn uses True Location technology to minimize drift, bringing this deviation down to 10 feet or less. As such, they recommend a buffer of 15 feet when drawing your boundary fence.

Bluetooth-driven vs. satellite-driven GPS tracking : Products like Apple Airtags use a simple and compact Bluetooth tracking design, which isn't always highly accurate. True satellite-driven GPS tracking is a lot more precise.

: Products like Apple Airtags use a simple and compact Bluetooth tracking design, which isn't always highly accurate. True satellite-driven GPS tracking is a lot more precise. Type of antenna : The smallest type of antenna, known as linear passive, is cost-effective but allows for interference that can ruin accuracy. The most common type of antenna is a passive patch antenna, which works well outdoors as long as there's a clear view of the sky. Some higher-end devices use an active ceramic patch antenna, which can boost weak signals but also uses more battery power. Finally, there's the dual-band feed active antenna, which is best for filtering out interference and delivering accuracy.

: The smallest type of antenna, known as linear passive, is cost-effective but allows for interference that can ruin accuracy. The most common type of antenna is a passive patch antenna, which works well outdoors as long as there's a clear view of the sky. Some higher-end devices use an active ceramic patch antenna, which can boost weak signals but also uses more battery power. Finally, there's the dual-band feed active antenna, which is best for filtering out interference and delivering accuracy. Types of receivers: The other half of the GPS equation is the receiver. Most wearable devices and fitness trackers use integrated GPS receivers that are quite compact. But standalone GPS receivers, used in devices like the SpotOn Fence, offer much better flexibility and performance.

As you're deciding between all these different tech specs, also think about your own environment and property size. If your property is wide open with few trees or other dense foliage, a patch or active antenna GPS might be plenty accurate. But if you're in a denser neighborhood, or your property is thick with plant cover, you might want to consider a higher-end device with a dual-band feed antenna and standalone GPS receiver for better accuracy.

Imagine your phone's map app malfunctioning in a congested city, with the blue dot jumping around erratically as a result of its passive antenna. This is how GPS interference shows up. In some cases, paying more for better accuracy is worth it.

What makes SpotOn dog collars different

When it comes to the safety and freedom of your dog, you probably don't want to compromise. You want to know exactly where your dog is and be able to let it explore your property without getting false signals from an inaccurate GPS dog collar.

Thankfully, SpotOn's GPS collars check all the boxes: high accuracy and range, ability to track dogs even over difficult terrain and industry-leading battery life of 22 hours. In one third-party test, SpotOn's fences were seven times more accurate and six times more consistent with boundary notifications than a leading competitor. This is possible thanks to SpotOn's dual-feed antennas and standalone receivers, along with satellite-driven GPS.

The collars also boast an advanced filtering algorithm that weeds out false readings. This reliable GPS data means you'll always know your dog is within the boundary, while minimizing the risk it could run off under the cover of a wonky signal.

Don't leave your dog's safety up to an unreliable and inaccurate GPS tracker. Investing in premium pet tech from SpotOn Fence can help your dog safely roam free and give you more peace of mind along the way.