Samsung has something big planned for later this month: here's everything you need to know

If you've been hankering to see what new technology Samsung has up its sleeve, then we've got some good news for you: the wait is nearly over.

Samsung's regular Unpacked events are where the company lifts the lid on what it has been cooking up and we now know when and where Galaxy Unpacked 2018 will be taking place.

For this year Samsung is heading to Barcelona, where we'll finally get a look at what's new just a day before the giant Mobile World Congress event. The official time and date is February 25 at 6pm Central European Time, but unless you're holidaying in Spain here's the date to pop in your diary: February 26 at 4am AEST.

That's pretty early in the morning so you might be asking if it's really worth setting the alarm for. Well, Samsung has long been using the Unpacked events to launch some truly great products.

It was back at Unpacked 2010, this one held in Las Vegas, where we saw the first Samsung Galaxy S, the great-granddaddy of the entire Galaxy S range. The display on the Galaxy S was truly ahead of its time, earning it a prime spot in Time Magazine's best gadgets of 2010.

In 2014 Unpacked was in New York and it was there we met the Galaxy S4. This wasn't just the first Galaxy S phone to have a Full HD display. It was jammed full of impressive hardware and features, from eye-tracking software that would let you scroll up-and-down the screen without touching it -- and even pause videos when you looked away -- right through to Samsung's ground breaking octacore processor, the Exynos 5.

That same pedigree of innovative technology was visible three years later, when Unpacked 2017 introduced the world to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with their cutting-edge Infinity Displays. The Super AMOLED screen sported a super high Quad HD+ resolution (2960 x 1440 pixels) and curved over the edges of the phone, stripping away the wasted bezel area. It was the same display we saw later in 2017 when the Galaxy Note 8 arrived, just super-sized to an incredible 6.3-inches.

So, if that's the pedigree of Unpacked events, what are we going to see in Barcelona later this month? Well Samsung likes a surprise, so the company is being pretty careful about what gets out -- don't necessarily believe every rumour or leak that you read!

But there is one hint and that's the tagline of Galaxy Unpacked 2018. "The Camera. Reimagined." Pair that with the giant number 9 and you can put good money down that Samsung have got something big planned that it's confident will change up smartphone photography in a big way.

