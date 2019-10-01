Zuckerberg says he's ready for a legal fight if Warren becomes president

James Martin/CNET

Mark Zuckerberg is ready to "go to the mat" and fight for Facebook if Sen. Elizabeth Warren becomes president. The Facebook CEO said he doesn't want to be in a legal fight with the government, but that if Warren, a 2020 democratic candidate, is elected, he expects there to be a legal challenge. And he expects to win.

That's just one tidbit from audio of internal Facebook meetings obtained by The Verge and published on Tuesday. During two meetings, which reportedly took place in July, Zuckerberg also talked with employees about the company's Libra cryptocurrency, protecting content moderators and the rise of competitors like TikTok.

Warren has been calling for tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple to be broken up because they have too much power over the economy, society and democracy. But Zuckerberg reportedly told employees that breaking up tech companies won't solve any issues.

"You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies ... I mean, if she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah," said Zuckerberg, according to a transcript posted by The Verge. "But look, at the end of the day, if someone's going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight."

In tweets responding to the leaked audio, Warren said she's not afraid to hold big tech companies accountable.

"What would really 'suck' is if we don't fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy," Warren tweeted on Tuesday.

Throughout the meetings Zuckerberg appears to take a more aggressive tone than he has in public and at past congressional hearings. Facebook has been mired in controversy over privacy concerns and election meddling and is facing multiple antitrust investigations. During the July meetings, Zuckerberg reportedly said criticism of the company and his control over it should be expected.

"When the issues came up last year around Cambridge Analytica, I did hearings in the US. I did hearings in the EU. It just doesn't really make sense for me to go to hearings in every single country that wants to have me show up and, frankly, doesn't have jurisdiction to demand that," Zuckerberg said, according to the transcript. "But people are going to use the position of the company and me to criticize us."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but Zuckerberg confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the transcript published by The Verge was from a question-and-answer session he held with employees.

"The transcript from one of my Q&As a few months ago just got published online," he wrote. " And even though it was meant to be internal rather than public, now that it's out there, you can check it out if you're interested in seeing an unfiltered version of what I'm thinking and telling employees on a bunch of topics like social responsibility, breaking up tech companies, Libra, neural computing interfaces, and doing the right thing over the long term."

During the meetings, Zuckerberg also made a dig at Twitter and tried to brush aside concern about the rising popularity of social video app TikTok, saying the company is working on its own products to get ahead of the short-form trend.

"It's starting to do well in the US, especially with young folks," Zuckerberg said of TikTok, according to the transcript. "We have a product called Lasso that's a standalone app that we're working on ... We're trying to first see if we can get it to work in countries where TikTok is not already big before we go and compete with TikTok in countries where they are big."

