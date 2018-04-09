Zuckerberg announces Facebook's 'election research commission'

James Martin/CNET

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook wants a status update on social media's effects on elections.

The massive social network launched a new initiative on Monday, designed to help scholars research the impact of social media on elections. The move comes a day before Facebook founder's is set to testify to Congress on data stolen and used by Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 US presidential election.

In a post on Zuckerberg's page, the Facebook CEO said that one of his "top priorities" for 2018 is making sure that elections are kept safe from interference on the social network. He said the company was establishing an "independent election research commission that will solicit research on the effects of social media on elections and democracy."

The commission will work with academic experts across the country, who will come up with research topics and select independent scholars to study them. These researchers will have access to Facebook's resources, and can share the work publicly without approval from Facebook.

"Looking back, it's clear we were too slow identifying election interference in 2016, and we need to do better in future elections," Zuckerberg said.

The look back includes election interference from Russian trolls, as well as meddling in the Brexit campaign. Facebook also noted in its blog post that it's fought against foreign interference in elections in France, Germany, Alabama and Italy.

"The last two years have taught us that the same Facebook tools that help politicians connect with their constituents — and different communities debate the issues they care about — can also be misused to manipulate and deceive," Facebook's vice president of communications and public policy, Elliot Schrage, and director of research, David Ginsberg, wrote in a blog post.

Facebook is hoping to have research in time for upcoming elections like the US midterms, as well as elections in Brazil, India and Mexico.

