Zoom boss says it'll freeze feature updates to address security issues

Sarah Tew/CNET

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan responded to increasing security concerns over his company's videoconferencing app Wednesday, by outlining his plan to address them in the next 90 days. He also revealed that daily meetings participants ballooned from 10 million in December to 200 million in March.

"For the past several weeks, supporting this influx of users has been a tremendous undertaking and our sole focus," Yuan wrote in a blog post. "However, we recognize that we have fallen short of the community's -- and our own -- privacy and security expectations."

Zoom will enact a 90-day feature freeze, meaning it'll stop adding new features, so it can address those privacy issues.

This story will be updated shortly.