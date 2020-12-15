Justice League's Zack Snyder says no post-credits scene in Snyder Cut

HBO Max

Zack Snyder has already made his fair share of changes to Justice League compared with the original Joss Whedon version, from popping in profanity to extending the run time to an exhausting four hours. So fans will be relieved to know that in Snyder's cut of the movie there won't be a post-credits scene to wait for.

Though it seems most superhero movies come with a post-credits scene by default, Snyder confirmed in a Q&A on Vero that there definitely won't be a scene tacked on to the end of his Justice League.

Vero

The director is known for being vocally against the concept of post-credits scenes, saying that the film itself should encompass everything it needs to. And frankly, at four hours long, if the Snyder Cut of Justice League didn't already encompass everything it needed to, I'd be concerned.

The original post-credits scene in Whedon's Justice League featured a snippet of Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke -- who's reportedly been given a more significant role in the film itself for Snyder's cut.

The actor confirmed to Collider earlier this year that the original tease was originally part of a much larger scene, so it'll be interesting to see how much of that is restored in the -- I can't stress this enough -- four-hour film.

Fans can rest assured that after sitting still for the duration of the film, they won't need to keep waiting for a scene that simply won't come.