YouTube's choose-your-own-adventure film gets a trailer

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The trailer for the first choose-your-own-adventure movie on YouTube Originals has dropped. Uploaded on gaming personality Markiplier's account Wednesday, it shows a heist-style adventure, as reported earlier by Engadget.

"It begins with a heist," the trailer says, and the narrator's voiceover claims it'll "change our lives forever."

The trailer shows a first-person view, where you talk to other characters in the movie, run from explosives, backflip through sensor fields and escape from security. People call you partner, best friend and traitor as you close in on the item you're meant to be stealing.

Though you get to decide the actions and determine the resulting ending, Markiplier says if you deviate from his plan, he won't be coming back for you.

According to Engadget, the film will have 31 possible endings.

A Heist with Markiplier is scheduled to stream as a YouTube Original on Oct. 30.