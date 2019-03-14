YouTuber Lilly Singh is now a late-night talk show host

Screenshot by CNET via Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Your girl Superwoman is now a late-night talk show host.

Lilly Singh, aka Superwoman on YouTube, is taking over Carson Daly's 1:30 a.m. PT slot on NBC to become one of the few women to host a late-night talk show on a broadcast network.

We'll get to see how A Little Late With Lilly Singh goes when it debuts in September. Its half-hour slot will feature interviews and pre-taped comedy sketches and segments we've come to expect from shows like The Late Late Show With James Corden or The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show? Now that is a dream come true," Singh said Thursday in a release, via The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild."

Singh started out on YouTube in 2010 under the name "||Superwoman||" and has gone from strength to strength, gaining 14 million subscribers and adding music, acting, writing, live performance and now TV talk show hosting to her bow.

She frequently collaborates with Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and Priyanka Chopra, to name a few, and had roles in HBO's Fahrenheit 451 and the Mila Kunis-starring Bad Moms in 2016. She's well-versed in sketches, with many of her YouTube videos involving impersonations of her parents, who emigrated to Canada from the Punjab region of India.

On Twitter, where she has 5.76 million followers, Singh said Thursday: "It's official. Ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show... A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Thank you so much for being here. I am truly so grateful."

It’s official. Ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show... A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Thank you so much for being here. I am truly so grateful. ❤️



Thank you @jimmyfallon @sethmeyers pic.twitter.com/h44HoPRtel — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 15, 2019

Singh took to another talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to bring the news. "To clarify, it's not Jimmy's slot," she joked Thursday.

Daly is ending Last Call With Carson Daly after 17 years on the broadcaster, reportedly to spend more time with his family. Chelsea Lately, who hosted Chelsea Lately on E! For seven seasons and Chelsea on Netflix for two, was reportedly considered for the gig, but it wasn't to be.

Singh joins the short list of female talk show hosts, including Samantha Bee, host of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS in a format that does not include guest interviews, and Busy Tonight on E! with Busy Phillips.

Singh really is a superwoman.