YouTuber's Glitter Bomb 2.0 slaps back at package thieves

Just in time for all those holiday packages stacking up at your door, former NASA engineer Mark Rober released on Sunday a video of his new and improved "Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0" that exacts stinky, sparkle-filled revenge on porch pirates. The new trap features design upgrades and even more fart spray. Macaulay Culkin, whose character in Home Alone inspired the original viral prank, makes an appearance in the new video.

After having a package stolen and getting no results from police, Rober created a fake Apple HomePod package to tempt thieves last year. He shared the colorful results on YouTube, and the video has since gotten more than 77 million views. Rober's Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0 seems to be striking a similar cord and was the top trending video on YouTube on Monday.

Rober said he spent 10 months designing, building and testing the new design. Similar to the original trap, the bait package spews out glitter and fart spray when opened. It also has four phones to capture all the action, as well as GPS tracking so the faux package can be recovered. This year the package purports to be pair of fictitious Bose Buzz700s headphones and is covered in references to Home Alone.

He distributed the trap packages to a handful of volunteers around the US, who placed them on their porches as bait. Like last year, it didn't take long for porch pirates to strike. You can watch the results above.