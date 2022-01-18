YouTube will stop making its own TV shows ASAP

CNET

YouTube is transitioning out of the original video content business. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company will stop making its own television program. YouTube's Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl stated via Twitter that YouTube will shift its focus to its "Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund and Live Shopping programming" in addition to its YouTube Kids Funds.

Further, Global Head of Originals Susan Daniels is leaving YouTube on March 1. When CNET asked whether YouTube would like to make additional comments outside of Kyncl's statement, the company declined.