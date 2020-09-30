YouTube TV is about to lose 21 Fox regional sports networks

CNET

YouTube TV will stop carrying 21 Fox regional sports networks on Oct. 1, according to a Tuesday tweet from YouTube. Subscribers will also no longer have access to the service's library recordings from Fox regional sports networks, or RSNs. In February, YouTube negotiated an extension of its contract with the channels that allowed it to continue carrying the networks through the end of the sports season.

The move follows previous YouTube TV content cuts, including the loss of a trio of sports stations -- among them, YES Network, home of the Yankees -- in March. Despite this, YouTube TV subscription costs also rose in June from $50 to $65 per month, following its addition of eight new non-sports channels.

"To bring you 85+ channels, we periodically renegotiate contracts with content owners. In February, we announced we had negotiated an extension with Sinclair to continue providing FOX Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) through the end of MLB, NHL and NBA seasons," the Google-owned company said on Twitter.

YouTube said it hopes to bring Fox RSNs back in the future, and that subscribers to the service will receive an email notifying them of the changes in content.