YouTube stars Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson have a Conspiracy for your face

If you think eye shadow and lip balm can't cause online mayhem, you haven't been following the hype around the Conspiracy makeup collection from YouTube celebrities Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson, who combined have 39.4 million subscribers.

Star, a model, makeup guru and entrepreneur, and Dawson, an actor, comedian and conspiracy theorist, teased their makeup collaboration for a year and finally revealed it Tuesday via a YouTube video that as of this writing, has gotten more than 14.7 million views. The collection went on sale Friday, featuring products like an 18-shade "Conspiracy" eye shadow palette, pig-shaped hand mirrors and lipsticks with names like "Oh My God," "I Gotta Go" and "Jeffree, What the Fuck?" Another is named Ryland, after Dawson's fiance, fellow YouTuber Ryland Adams.

The collection hit Friday at 10 a.m. PT in retail stores and online at Morphe, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website and other online stores that stock Star's goods. It sold out within 40 minutes online at Morphe, and the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website crashed before the collection even went live, leading to apologies from Dawson and Star. Once the site came back up, many products sold out within hours.

The eye shadow palette name refers to the controversial conspiracy-investigating videos that built Dawson's massive YouTube following, while the pig motif refers to his tendency for self-deprecating humor -- specifically comparing himself to the farm animal.

"I'm literally going to spend 1-3 paychecks on this collab and feel no shame whatsoever," one Twitter user wrote.

Job interview on Thursday#ShanexJeffree drop on Friday

Wrote another, "I have a million things to be worried about from Ph.D. work, curating an exhibition, working three p/t jobs, but what I'm most worried about is how I'm going to get my hands on #ShanexJeffree palette tbh."

Dawson and Star gave viewers a detailed behind-the-scenes look at the creation of their collection through their six-part YouTube docu-series, The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star. It's peeled back the curtain on the makeup industry in an unprecedented way, revealing everything from the cost of developing the products to how they're packaged and distributed. One episode drew upward of 24 million views.

Prices range from $18 (about £14, AU$ 26) for lipsticks and lip glosses to $40 (about £31, AU$58) for makeup bags, $52 (£40, AU$75) for the 18-shade eye shadow palette and $210 (£162, AU$304) for the works.

Dawson's clothing merchandise sold through Star's Killer Merch sold out less than an hour after launch on Oct. 15, and the idea that the makeup collection would also go fast caused a bit of angst on Twitter. "There's only one million palettes," one Twitter user wrote in all capital letters, along with a GIF from The Hunger Games with the quote "May the odds be ever in your favor."

It's likely Dawson and Star will film the upcoming launch, stock and restocking process for their series, but it's still unknown whether they'll address drama between competing YouTube beauty stars, like they said they would. As entertaining as it would be to hear Dawson and Star's commentary on the state of the beauty industry, it'll be more rewarding to see how Jeffree Star Cosmetics will handle the massive rush to get their lipsticks and pig mirrors.

