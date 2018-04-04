Getty Images

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini confirmed that the woman who shot three people and killed herself at YouTube's headquarters on Tuesday was motivated by the video streaming giant's policies and practices.

Prior to police identifying her motive, the suspect -- Nasim Najafi Aghdam -- reportedly had a number of YouTube accounts and a website where she allegedly voiced concerns about YouTube and its monetization policies. Aghdam shot three people at YouTube's headquarters Tuesday before turning the gun on herself. She was found dead inside YouTube's offices after police and other law-enforcement officials swarmed the campus in the Silicon Valley town.

Separately Wednesday, Mountain View police said Aghdam's father had contacted them to explain that she made a series of videos about veganism for her channel on YouTube and "that the company had recently done something to her videos that had caused her to become upset," according to a press statement. Google, YouTube's parent company, is based in Mountain View.

Mountain View police phoned Aghdam's family and spoke to her father and brother very early Tuesday morning, after they found Aghdam sleeping in her car there. She had been reported missing on Saturday. In a follow-up call with Mountain View police about an hour later, Aghdam's father said that she may have been in the Mountain View area, where Google is based, because of her issues with her YouTube channel.

For the last year and a half, YouTube has been buffeted by backlash from both its advertisers and the creators who upload -- and sometimes earn their livelihoods from -- videos on the service. Last spring, an outcry about commercials running next to offensive videos sparked an advertiser boycott. When YouTube responded by more aggressively pulling ads off sensitive clips, it ended up outraging people who uploaded videos that seemed fine but lost moneymaking power -- an event they dubbed "Adpocalypse."

Since then, YouTube has continued to struggle with how to draw the line between advertising-safe content and videos that need to be demonetized, an especially vexing problem given the service's immense scale. More than 400 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute, and the site is accessible in 76 different languages across the globe.

At the press conference Wednesday, San Bruno's police chief Barberini released other new details about the crime, including that the suspect had visited a gun range Tuesday morning before she went to YouTube's San Bruno, Calif., campus. She parked her vehicle to the rear of a business near to YouTube's headquarters, and police believe she entered YouTube's campus through a parking garage.

Three victims -- a 32-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man -- were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. Wednesday, Barberini provided no new information about them.

He reiterated that police know of no connection between the shooter and her victims. They also haven't confirmed whether the victims were YouTube employees. Wednesday, Barbarini said only that the victims "were all on the campus" of YouTube.

Updated at 10:34 am PT: With background about YouTube policies and details from Mountain View police

