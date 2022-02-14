Everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Tom Brady Super Bowl 2022 Tweet 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies at 75 Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials

YouTube Reveals Songs That Get Played More on Valentine's Day

They're pretty much what you'd expect.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Bruno Mars YouTube Valentine's Day

Bruno Mars song Just The Way You Are was played on Feb. 14, 2021, more than on any other day last year.

 Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Just as Mariah Carey music gets defrosted every year for the holidays, people are blowing the dust off the sappiest love songs for Valentine's Day. YouTube has released a list of 15 songs that got more views on Feb. 14 in the US than on any other day last year.

The list is pretty much what you'd expect, including John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Whitney Houston and Boyz II Men, with a little Shania Twain and Stevie Wonder sprinkled in. 

Here's the full list from YouTube: 

  • John Legend - All of Me
  • Ed Sheeran - Thinking out Loud
  • Bruno Mars - Just the Way You Are
  • Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
  • Joe - I Wanna Know
  • K-Ci & JoJo - All My Life
  • YK Osiris - Valentine
  • Boyz II Men - I'll Make Love To You
  • The Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
  • Shania Twain - You're Still The One
  • Etta James - At Last
  • Stevie Wonder - I Just Called To Say I Love You
  • The Beatles - All You Need Is Love
  • John Paul Young - Love Is In The Air
  • Linkin Park - Valentine's Day