YouTube Reveals Songs That Get Played More on Valentine's Day

Just as Mariah Carey music gets defrosted every year for the holidays, people are blowing the dust off the sappiest love songs for Valentine's Day. YouTube has released a list of 15 songs that got more views on Feb. 14 in the US than on any other day last year.
The list is pretty much what you'd expect, including John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Whitney Houston and Boyz II Men, with a little Shania Twain and Stevie Wonder sprinkled in.
Read more: Best music streaming service for 2022
Here's the full list from YouTube:
- John Legend - All of Me
- Ed Sheeran - Thinking out Loud
- Bruno Mars - Just the Way You Are
- Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
- Joe - I Wanna Know
- K-Ci & JoJo - All My Life
- YK Osiris - Valentine
- Boyz II Men - I'll Make Love To You
- The Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
- Shania Twain - You're Still The One
- Etta James - At Last
- Stevie Wonder - I Just Called To Say I Love You
- The Beatles - All You Need Is Love
- John Paul Young - Love Is In The Air
- Linkin Park - Valentine's Day