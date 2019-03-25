YouTube cuts two originals but denies move away from high-end shows

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Just as Apple leaps into the TV streaming market, YouTube is defending its own TV ambitions.

The Google-owned video streaming site isn't proceeding with plans for big-budget scripted shows, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources in its Sunday report. It's also no longer taking pitches for such projects, the report noted.

YouTube denied the report, pointing to scripted projects it has in development (like the recently cast Dark Cargo), but confirmed that sci-fi drama Origin and comedy Overthinking with Kat & June aren't returning.

Bloomberg reported that both shows, which were released for subscribers of its YouTube Premium service, were being canceled.

