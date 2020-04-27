YouTube announces free global film festival starting May 29

Angela Lang/CNET

In light of the closures surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube announced on Monday a global film festival called We Are One. The free 10-day digital festival will begin May 29 and run through June 7 on YouTube.

Twenty of the world's most famous film festivals will feature their content. The Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival and Venice Film Festival will all be presenting. The digital festival will feature films, shorts, documentaries, comedies, music and conversations. A full schedule of events will be posted on the festival's YouTube page soon.

"One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that," Robert Kyncl, chief business officer of YouTube, said in a release.

The film festival will benefit the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"We often talk about film's uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now," said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO. Tribeca also organized and produced the festival.