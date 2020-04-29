Dr. Wei Gao

Your skin can tell you a lot about what's happening in the world around you. It can sense temperature, pressure and pain. Now scientists at the California Institute of Technology have developed an electronic skin that can track what's happening with your body. And it runs on a human waste product: sweat.

Wei Gao and his team at Caltech designed their e-skin to run on lactate, a natural byproduct of human sweat. The researchers say it's the world's first e-skin that can run without an external power source, and they were even able to show that it can control human prosthetics over Bluetooth. Watch the video to see my interview with Gao about how the e-skin works, and how he and his team hope it can change the way we use wearable technology.