You can't buy books from the Microsoft Store anymore

If you bought e-books, they'll vanish in July and you'll get a refund. Say bye-bye to your in-book notes.

You might want to get an early start on your summer reading list.

Microsoft said in a support post that starting Tuesday, customers can no longer purchase e-books from the Microsoft Store. The books category has been shut down.

Customers can keep reading e-books they've already received on Microsoft Edge until early July. If you preordered e-books, your orders will be canceled.

Full refunds will also roll out automatically in early July, Microsoft said. Your e-books will be removed from Microsoft Edge in July when the company processes the refunds.

Your in-book notes will be available until early July as well. If you made mark-ups in your books before Tuesday, you'll receive an additional $25 credit to your Microsoft account. 

