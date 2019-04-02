You can't buy books from the Microsoft Store anymore

You might want to get an early start on your summer reading list.
Microsoft said in a support post that starting Tuesday, customers can no longer purchase e-books from the Microsoft Store. The books category has been shut down.
Customers can keep reading e-books they've already received on Microsoft Edge until early July. If you preordered e-books, your orders will be canceled.
Full refunds will also roll out automatically in early July, Microsoft said. Your e-books will be removed from Microsoft Edge in July when the company processes the refunds.
Your in-book notes will be available until early July as well. If you made mark-ups in your books before Tuesday, you'll receive an additional $25 credit to your Microsoft account.
