You can now stream Apple Music on American Airlines without buying Wi-Fi

Apple Music is now boarding on American Airlines.

Starting Friday, Apple Music subscribers will be able to stream over 50 million songs, playlists and music videos on domestic American Airlines flight without purchasing inflight Wi-Fi.

"For most travelers, having music to listen to on the plane is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases," said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, in a release. "With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places."

Apple Music subscribers can also listen to city-themed playlists, exclusive content such as artist in-depth interviews and more. American Airlines is the first commercial airline to offer access to Apple Music via complimentary Wi-Fi, according to Apple's release.

To try it out, travelers on Viasat satellite-equipped aircraft can connect to the Wi-Fi and log in to their Apple Music accounts. Customers who don't have the subscription can sign up onboard. Apple Music gives users three months trial period and charges $10 a month afterwards, or $5 for students.