You can bid on a Baby Yoda plush with a floating pram

Mattel

Grogu (aka Baby Yoda, aka The Child) may have lost his floating pram during The Mandalorian's second season, but Mattel is auctioning off a unique collectible version of the adorable Star Wars accessory. It actually levitates 2.5 inches off its base, comes with a plush Grogu and can spin.

The one-week eBay auction for the floating cutie (which won't be available at retail) runs from Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. PT to the same time on Feb. 26. All proceeds from the auction are going to ProjectArt, an out-of-school and residency program for artists and underserved K-12 students.

Mattel

If you don't snag the floating Grogu at auction, you'll be able to get a different version on Mattel Creations on Feb. 26. The collector edition plush will be available for 72 hours, and includes a pram with motorized doors, an adjustable stand, a gear shift knob and squid.

For those seeking a different kind of collectible from a galaxy far, far away, Mattel Creations will also have a very limited quantity of Star Wars-inspired Barbie Dolls in collector packaging, signed by iconic Barbie designer Robert Best. The dolls are inspired by Rey, C-3PO and a Stormtrooper.

"Mattel Creations is dedicated to giving back to the next generation of creators, which is why ProjectArt is the perfect partner to support through this collaboration," the company said in a release. "Mattel Creations is also supporting ProjectArt via funding their Los Angeles chapter for 2021 and connecting Mattel designers with students to cultivate creativity. "