Yard sale! Save big on the Sun Joe pressure washer and cordless trimmer

Here in Michigan, we've finally arrived at that narrow window of time when it's pleasant to be outdoors. (Yeah, I'm bitter, sue me -- it's been cold as hell the last few weeks!) That means it's time to do yard stuff.

Thankfully, two useful items are on sale to help with those chores: a pressure washer and a hedge trimmer, both from popular brand Sun Joe.

First up, let's trim those hedges. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Sun Joe Cordless Telescoping Hedge Trimmer for $59.99, plus around $11 for shipping. Price elsewhere: at least $90. Update: Because the universe hates me, Sun Joe's sale price ended shortly after I published this. If you're still hoping to score a deal, you can get the trimmer for $79.99 with promo code CHPSKTRIM from Daily Steals.

If you've ever used a corded trimmer, you know the colossal hassle involved, as you're constantly having to make sure you don't slice through the cord and electrocute yourself.

This model promises close to an hour of runtime on a charge, and the pole can telescope from 6 to 7.9 feet -- which might mean the difference between reaching tall hedges and having to lug a ladder all over the yard. It also has a pivoting head, meaning you can cut straight across the top even when you're down low.

Curiously, it has just a couple user reviews, but they're positive.

Now onto the waterworks. Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Sun Joe SPX3500 2300-PSI Pressure Washer for $122.99 -- the lowest price to date. (Sun Joe proper sells it for $244.)

I know absolutely zilch about pressure washers, though I've used a couple before. For some reason I find it a satisfying activity. It's one of those chores I actually enjoy doing, you know?

This one has a 4.1-star average rating from Amazon customers and 4.7 stars from around 45 direct customers.

Both these products are backed by a two-year warranty, which is excellent given their highly mechanical natures. I'm thinking very seriously about grabbing one or both.

Bonus deal: 4 months of Apple Music, free

An Apple Music family plan costs $15 per month. Get ready to save yourself $60: For a limited time, Groupon is offering a 4-month Apple Music subscription for free.

You can also get the single-user plan (regularly $10 per month), but why?

As you might expect, there's some fine print: This offer is for new Apple Music subscribers only. If you've already done a trial or were previously a subscriber, you can take advantage of this -- but only for one month.

What's more, after your extended trial expires, you'll automatically start getting billed at the regular rate (unless you cancel, of course).

Bonus deal: Stream free full seasons of Big Little Lies, Ray Donovan and more

Happy National Streaming Week, everyone! What, you didn't know that was I thing? Neither did I, but, thankfully, Roku did. (Heck, maybe Roku invented it.) To celebrate, the Roku Featured Free channel is offering free full seasons of popular shows. The promotion runs from now through May 20.

All you need is a Roku TV or Roku player; just look for the Featured Free channel, which you can find on the home page of those devices.

The available content includes a few dozen series, including HBO's Big Little Lies (S1), Showtime's Ray Donovan (S1), NBC's AP Bio (S1) and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty (S1) and Aqua Teen Hunger Force (S1-11). You can stream as much of this as you want, but only during National Streaming Week.

