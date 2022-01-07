X-Men animated series' Wolverine returns for Disney Plus revival

Disney/Screenshot by CNET

The Disney Plus revival of the beloved '90s X-Men animated series took a nostalgic step on Thursday, as actor Cal Dodd returned to the recording booth. Dodd voiced Wolverine in the original cartoon, and we'll hear his take again in the upcoming X-Men '97.

"Guess what I was doing in the studio today? SO great to be back!!! #Wolverine #DisneyPlus #xmen #XMen97 #xmentas," he tweeted.

His post included a photo of him holding up three fingers and wearing a black and yellow varsity jacket with "Logan" stitched on it – coming as close to cosplaying the show's Wolverine as someone can in normal clothes. He confirmed to fans that he's finished recording three episodes.

The revival was among the Marvel shows announced during last November's Disney Plus Day. It'll feature "new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original series," which ran for five seasons from 1992 to 1997 (and is all on Disney Plus).

Disney hasn't revealed when the revival will be released or how many episodes we'll get, but The Wrap reported that it'll begin sometime next year.

You're probably humming the iconic theme tune now, so it's embedded below to save you the effort of manually searching for it.