WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

On Saturday, at Night 1 of WrestleMania, we saw Drew McIntyre fail to win back the WWE Championship, and Bianca Belair become the new SmackDown Women's Champion in a fantastic main event. On Sunday, on Night 2 of WrestleMania, we'll see who walks out of The Show of Shows as Universal Champion when Roman Reigns defends his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

And hopefully there won't be any more weather delays, which is how Night 1 opened.

It's one of many matches to look forward to when Night 2 streams on NBC's Peacock. Rhea Ripley will challenge for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship -- which should rule -- and we'll also see Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) take on Kevin Owens. There's also The Fiend versus Randy Orton which will be... interesting?

Check back to this page from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET for live updates, results and analysis for WresteMania 37 Night 2.

Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens

This match is up next and, depending on how much or how little Logan Paul gets involved, it should be good.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain tag titles

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending their titles against Natalya and Tamina is up next.

The match started off surprisingly snug. Nia Jax and Tamina got into a headbutt battle, Baszler hit Natalya with an awesome knee strike that looked like it hurt, and Jax planted Tamina on the outside with a body slam. But then the pace slowed down. With Tamina on the outside, Jax and Baszler worked over Natalya in the ring. The pace crawled and the crowd went quiet.

Eventually Natalya fought back and was able to tag in Tamina. She had a square off with Jax, which culminated with Tamina doing a body slam on Jax (even if she didn't quite hoist her all the way up). She then went for a Superfly Splash but Jax moved. They both tag their partners. Natalya blasts Baszler outside of the ring and locks Jax into a Sharpshooter, apparently not realizing Baszler is the legal woman.

Baszler breaks up the Sharpshooter by locking in a Kirafuda Clutch, and Natalya passes out.

Rating: 2.75 stars. This was much better than Night 1's Tag Team Turmoil match. It was a mixed bag, as most of the time Tamina was in the ring it wasn't particularly good. But it was well laid out, with some real bright spots (like Baszler's awesome knee) and a cool finish -- even if the "babyface passes out" finish is overdone.

Randy Orton defeats The Fiend

WrestleMania 37 kicked off with one of the most heavily promoted matches of the show: Randy Orton versus The Fiend. After a thankfully short match, Randy Orton pinned The Fiend with an RKO.

Randy Orton came out in white tights -- some WreslteMania pizzaz for you. Then we got The Fiend's entrance.

We see him walking through a walkway where he transforms from the burnt Fiend to the "normal" one, albiet with a slightly new mask. Then Alexa Bliss comes out in her Firefly Funhouse form, and walks to a jack in the box that's set up near the ring. She turns the handle, to the tune of Pop Goes the Weasel, and out comes The Fiend.

So in WWE canon, the RKO is more powerful than being burnt alive and dying. — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) April 12, 2021

The match itself was like an average Raw bout. They had a straightforward wrestling match until Alexa Bliss appeared on top of the Jack in the Box from which The Fiend appeared. She was... I don't know, covered in ink or blood or something. The Fiend was confused, and Orton hit an RKO for the pin.

After the match, Bliss and The Fiend stared at each other and then the lights went out and both vanished. The crowd booed.

Rating: 1 star. This is just preposterous. Randy Orton burned The Fiend to a crisp, and that culminated with... a wrestling match. Where they actually just hit normal wrestling moves. If The Fiend can literally defy the laws of life and death, why do we care if he got hit with a DDT? How could an RKO possibly keep him down? It's just stupid.