WWE WrestleMania 36: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

It's early April so, come hell or high water, it's WrestleMania time. Because of the coronavirus' spread and the social distancing measures it's necessitated, WrestleMania 36 will take place in the WWE's Performance Center training facility in front of essential personnel only. Much of it has also reportedly already been taped. That's a far cry from the live broadcast in front of 60,000 fans that WWE envisioned for the show, but hey, crazy times.

WrestleMania 36 will take place over two nights, also a first. We don't yet know which matches will take place on which night -- presumably one night will be headlined by Goldberg versus Braun Strowman and the other night by Brock Lesnar versus Drew McIntyre -- but it's going to be a wild show one way or another.

This page will be updated with results, match ratings and analysis as the show begins at 4 p.m PT/7 p.m ET. It's some of one freaky WrestleMania, sports fans.