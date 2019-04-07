WWE Wrestlemania 35: How to watch, results, full match card, location, lineup and more

WWE

WWE Wrestlemania 35 is finally here. And by "here" I mean it's literally happening right now! Head hear for all the results so far.T

his is the biggest wrestling event of the year and if you're not a hardcore fan, it's actually a great time to start watching, as the company goes all out for Wrestlemania. This will mark the first time ever that a women's match will main event Wrestlemania, as Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defends here title in a triple threat match against Beck Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

This will be the culmination of a months long feud that started late last year and has seen the trio not only have verbal battles in the ring, but fights in parking lots and--most excitingly--on Twitter. Seriously, the Twitter game from these three is half the reason I'm so exited for this match.

We'll also see WWE Champion Daniel Bryan defend his title against fan favorite Kofi Kingston. A few months ago no one could have predicted this match would make the Wrestlemania card, but after Kofi's last minute replacement due to another wrestler's injury, the fan community's support for Kofi Kingston has grown to meteoric heights. He's always been well-liked, as one-third of the ultra-popular tag team, The New Day, but his popularity in the last few months has really hit the stratosphere. So much so that the term "Kofimania" has become a popular WWE hashtag as of late,

Check out the specific start times as well as the full match card below.

Start times

WWE Wrestlemania 35 takes place in New Jersey today, April 7. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show will likely start at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

WWE

Match card

Raw Women's Championship and Smackdown Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (winner takes all match)

WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Championship match: Finn Balor vs. Boddy Lashley

United States Championship match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Smackdown Tag Team Championship match: Usos vs. The Bar vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev (fatal 4-way match)

Women's Tag Team Championship match: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. The IIconics

Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Batista vs. Triple H (no-holds-barred match)

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (falls count anywhere match)

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff show

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (entrants so far: Braun Strowman, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Doado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3)

Wrestlemania Women's Battle Royal (confirmed entrants so far: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega)

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

Originally published March 19 and updated as new information is revealed.