WWE TLC 2020: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

It's been a tough year for everyone, WWE included. Thanks to losing live crowds and a few too many months of sub-average TV, WWE's Raw's ratings hit an all-time low this past week. It hopes to turn things around on Sunday with the TLC pay-per-view, which features two Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches.

Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a TLC match that's sure to be spectacular. On the SmackDown side, Kevin Owens is chasing Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. We'll also get a Firefly Inferno bout between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton -- which will likely be either fun or terrible.

I'll be updating this page with results, live updates and analysis as the show goes on.

WWE Championship TLC match

TLC is opening with Drew McIntyre versus AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

Kickoff Show result

The Kickoff Show featured an eight-man tag match pitting Daniel Bryan, Big E, Otis and Gable against the team of Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

It ended with Big E scoring a pin on Intercontinental Champ Zayn after a Big Ending.