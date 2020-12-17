WWE TLC 2020: How to watch, start times, match card and WWE Network

WWE

After a garbage year, WWE is treating us with a promising main event: On Sunday, Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the TLC pay-per-view event. It looks to be spectacular, as not only are both guys great performers, they'll compete in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

It's one of two world championship TLC matches, as Roman Reigns will also defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

Rounding out the headlining matches is Randy Orton's Firefly Inferno bout against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Fiend matches tend to be weak, and these two had a notoriously poor WrestleMania match a few years ago (brought down by wacky Bray Wyatt theatrics. So... it'll be interesting, at the very least.

Start times

TLC will emanate from WWE's ThunderDome which, after a four month residence in Orlando's Amway Center, is now held in Florida's Tropicana Field stadium. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch TLC live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch; the show starts 11 p.m. Sunday UK time. The show starts for Australians at 11 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match card

WWE Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles.

Universal Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.

Firefly Inferno match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton.

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella.

Women's Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and a TBA partner.

Raw Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.