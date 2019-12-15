WWE TLC 2019: How to watch, start times, full match card and WWE Network

WWE

TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs is the final pay-per-view of the decade, and it's a weird one. The match card isn't final, at at this stage contains no Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens or Daniel Bryan. There's no Brock Lesnar, which means no WWE Championship match. And while Bray Wyatt is wrestling The Miz, the Universal Championship is currently not on the line.

Pretty strange but that's OK, the women will save the day. Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship belts in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte. Asuka, Lynch and Flair had a fantastic triple-threat TLC match at last year's event, so expect this one to be great too.

The other big bout is Roman Reigns against Baron Corbin, also in a TLC match. If I was a betting man, I'd put money on this being only OK.

Start times

TLC 2019 takes place in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, Dec. 15. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday GMT (11 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, Survivor Series starts at 11 a.m. AEDT time (10 a.m. kickoff) on Monday.

Match card

Women's tag team championship TLC match: Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

TLC match: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

Tables match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy



SmackDown tag team championship match: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Raw Tag Team championship match: Viking Raiders defend in an open challenge

How to watch: WWE Network app

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here.

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers get a free month, and you can cancel anytime.

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

The event should also be available as a one-off pay-per-view purchase on many cable and satellite TV systems.