WWE SummerSlam 2020: Live updates, new champion, results and match ratings

The second biggest wrestling show of the year gives us a huge main event to look forward to: Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Since winning the title at WrestleMania, McIntyre hasn't had any particularly big threats against his reign. But with Orton coming off his huge win against Edge at Backlash, the veteran could conceivably end McIntyre's championship run.

And more good news: Asuka challenges for not one, but two titles. She'll take on Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship, and then Bayley for the SmackDown Women's championship. One of these will probably be great -- and if we're lucky, both will be.

The show takes place within the WWE ThunderDome, an arena with no physical fans but thousands of virtual fans who tune in via LED boards throughout. Piped-in crowd noise replicates audience cheers -- or tries to, at least. The ThunderDome got a warm up on SmackDown, but gets its first big showing at SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend

This Falls Count Anywhere match for the Universal Championship closes the show.

Drew McIntyre pins Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre is still WWE Championship. After an excellent match, he pinned Randy Orton with a rollup.

This was the opposite of the earlier Rollins/Mysterio match. There weren't any spectacular spots, but a lot of fantastic wrestling. From start to finish, this was smooth, well paced and intense.

It began with Orton playing mind games, evading McIntyre by stalling outside the ring. McIntyre would get frustrated, and Orton would take advantage. The RKO and Claymore were both teased early. It turned into a very strong back-and-forth bout. Orton hit a suplex on the announce table, McIntyre locked in the Figure Four as a nod to Ric Flair. Orton did is patented middle-rope DDT, McIntyre reverse a tree of woe into a suplex and scored a top-rope clothesline.

Both men ended up bloodied up, and both men worked incredible hard. The finish was great because it was a clean pin but not a definitive one. McIntyre won, but not decisively enough that a rematch doesn't make sense.

Rating: 4.25 stars. This was great, and I'm excited to see the rematch.

Asuka wins Raw Women's Championship

Asuka tapped out Sasha Banks to win the Raw Women's Championship in by far the best match of the night so far.

The bout followed the story from the opening match. Asuka's leg was injured, so Banks went straight for that. Just moments in, Banks hit a gnarly sunset flip powerbomb to Asuka from the apron to the ground. Yet the highlight of the match came as Banks and Asuka traded submission holds -- from Asuka Lock to Banks Statement, back and forth -- leading to some awesome false finishes.

The actual finish came when Bayley tried to interfere but caught a spinning forearm from Asuka. Banks tried to work off the distraction, a mirror from the Bayley match's finish, but Asuka countered into the Asuka Lock for the submission.

Rating: 3.75 stars. Great start to finish, if only it was longer.

Seth Rollins pins Dominik Mysterio

As far as first matches go, this was an excellent one for Dominik Mysterio. But as far as feature SummerSlam matches go, this was too long, and had a bit too much smoke and mirrors. With that said, the finish was awesome: Rey Mysterio was handcuffed to the ropes (some of the smoke and mirrors I mentioned), and watched as Rollins curb stomped Dominik for the three count.

Other than Rey being handcuffed, this street fight also saw a cameo appearance by Rey's wife, interference from Murphy, the extensive use of kendo sticks and a spot that saw both Dominik and Rollins crash through a table.

But the wrestling itself was average. It had to be: This was Dominik's first match. Rollins is amazing, and Dominik did super well, so it certainly wasn't bad. It just felt like a lot of filler between spots. It would have been stronger with a third of its length cut. That said, Dominik Mysterio is clearly going to be great.

Rating: 3 stars. Would have been better shorter, and certainly with a live crowd reacting to Dominik's debut.

Mandy Rose defeats Sonya Deville

WWE's ThunderDome features piped-in audio to replicate the sounds of a live crowd. This match benefitted greatly from that, because I'm sure it would have died in front of a crowd. Mandy Rose got the win after hitting three running knee strikes on Sonya Deville, and then planting Deville with a pedigree-face buster.

These two women worked hard, but it was ultimately sloppy and a little boring. It was a no disqualification match, which ended up meaning a lot of ringside brawling but not much in the way of spectacle. After the bout, Michael Cole blithely states that Deville must not leave WWE, struggling hard to care.

One upside: It felt like this match was designed to show a tough side to Mandy Rose. That's a legitimately redeeming quality here, because it gives the bout purpose. It wasn't exciting to watch, but it still achieved something.

Rating: 1.5 stars.

Street Profits retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Kevin Owens was out for commentary for this match. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins got the W after Ford hit a wicked Frog Splash on Angel Garza, who was teaming with Andrade.

This bout was a little disjointed at points, but it was a solid tag match. Dawkins is a freak of an athlete, which makes it fun to watch him do basically anything. Andrade is an underrated performer, and was another highlight.

It began with Ford getting the advantage over Garza, but the bad guys quickly turned things around by double teaming and beating down on Ford. Things picked up when Dawkins got the hot tag and cleared house. He had a strong -- but too brief -- exchange with Andrade. In the end, Andrade would be distracted when Zelina Vega was knocked off the apron, allowing the Street Profits to get the pin on Andrade.

Rating: 2.5 stars. A simple, but decent match.

Bayley beats Asuka

The main show kicked off with Asuka's first championship opportunity as she took on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bayley would end up retaining by securing a rollup after interference from Sasha Banks.

It was not a particularly good match. The story is that Bayley, towards the end, put the hurt to Asuka's knee. This began with Bayley dropping Asuka knee-first into the apron. She then followed with some leg-based submissions. After the match, Banks and Bayley beat down on Asuka further.

In other words, this match was a warmup for the Asuka versus Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship. That is likely to be the better bout. Bayley and Asuka didn't really click here. There's also the issue of Bayley's offence, which is often not convincing. This was noticeable here, where she applied some weak-looking "submission holds" that poor Corey Graves had to try and explain ("it's a knee bar, sort of, but she hasn't got it all...")

Rating: 2.5 stars.

Apollo Crews retains United States Championship

Crews defeated MVP in a short match to retain his US title. He pinned MVP after a spinning powerbomb.