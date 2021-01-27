Tesla Model S refresh GameStop stock surge Super Mario 3D World Holocaust denial online 'Oumuamua and Avi Loeb You might have to return your stimulus money Sundance Film Festival
WWE Royal Rumble 2021: How to watch, start times, match card and WWE Network

Goldberg returns for a WWE Championship match.

20210105-royalrumble-drewgoldberg-fc-date-74f19f1b198a745f19aab12aea820e7c
WWE

Last year's Royal Rumble totally rocked. It featured Brock Lesnar starting at No. 1 and wrecking everyone  -- until Drew McIntyre entered the arena and Claymore Kicked Lesnar out of the ring. On Sunday WWE will attempt to recreate similar magic, but without the help of a huge live crowd. 

The Royal Rumble begins the road to WrestleMania, with the winner getting a world championship shot at WrestleMania. There'll be two Rumbles this year: A men's and a women's. The event will see the return of Edge, who has vowed to win the men's Rumble. Both world championships will be defended too, as Drew McIntyre takes on up-and-coming challenger Bill Goldberg, while Kevin Owens challenges for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

Start times

The Royal Rumble will emanate from WWE's ThunderDome, held in Florida's Tropicana Field stadium. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch the Royal Rumble live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider. 

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch the Royal Rumble; the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. The Royal Rumble starts for Australians at 11 a.m. AEDT on Monday.

Match card

  • WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg.
  • Universal Championship Last Man Standing match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.
  • Men's Royal Rumble match.
  • Women's Royal Rumble match.
  • Women's Tag Team Championship match: Charlotte and Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

How to watch: WWE Network 

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

WWE Network

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on RokuXbox OnePlayStation 4Amazon Fire TVAmazon Kindle FireApple TViOS and Android.