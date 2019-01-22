WWE Royal Rumble 2019: How to watch, start time, entrants and full match card

The road to Wrestlemania 35 begins with the 2019 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday, Jan. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona. Wrestlemania 35 will be held on April 7 in New Jersey. Like last year, the 2019 Royal Rumble will actually have two battle royals, one each for the women and men. Check out the times and dates as well as the full match card below.
Times and dates
The Royal Rumble takes place in Phoenix Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 27. The show starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay separate fee to watch. There will also be a kickoff show to stream live starting at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network before the show proper starts.
Match card
- Raw Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey
- Smackdown Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
- Smack Tag-Team Championship match: The Bar vs. Shane and Miz
- Women's Royal Rumble
- Men's Royal Rumble
- Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar
- WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
- United States Championship match: Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-way match: Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami
Confirmed Rumble participants
Each Royal Rumble match consists of 30 superstars. The match starts with two combatants and another entrant enters the match every two minutes. This list of confirmed entrants will be updated as the event approaches.
Women's Royal Rumble match
- Natalya
- Bayley
- Ember Moon
- Lacey Evans
- Alexa Bliss
- Ruby Riott
- Sarah Logan
- Liv Morgan
- Mickie James
- Alicia Fox
- Mandy Rose
- Sonya Deville
- Zelina Vega
- Charlotte Flair
- Naomi
- Tamina
- Peyton Royce
- Billie Kay
- Dana Brooke
- Lana
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Cross
- Carmella (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)
Men's Royal Rumble match
- John Cena
- Dean Ambrose
- Seth Rollins
- Samoa Joe
- Drew McIntyre
- Kofi Kingston
- Big E
- Xavier Woods
- Apollo Crews
- Baron Corbin
- Elias
- Jinder Mahal
- Jeff Hardy
- Bobby Lashley
- Andrade
- Rey Mysterio
- Mustafa Ali
- R-Truth (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)
